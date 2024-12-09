Sgt. Jeremy Cole to be remembered during wake, law enforcement walk Monday

Community members will come together on Monday to honor the life of Endicott College Police Sergeant Jeremy Cole.
People will have a chance to pay their respects to Cole and his family during a public wake, following his tragic death while driving home after his shift early Thanksgiving morning.
There will be a law enforcement walk at the Cambell Funeral Home on Cabot Street in Beverly at 1:30 p.m. Monday. The public wake will follow from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
This will be the latest opportunity for people to remember the life of the beloved member of the Endicott community. He was a 15-year veteran of the college's police department, but students have said that his impact reached far past only public safety.
He leaves behind a wife and four children. Endicott said that his children may attend college there tuition-free.
Cole died Thanksgiving morning after a wrong-way driver collided with his SUV on I-95. He had just finished a shift at Endicott, and was returning to his home in Exeter, New Hampshire.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. The wrong-way driver is accused of driving under the influence was arraigned from a hospital bed on multiple charges including motor vehicle homicide.