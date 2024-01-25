Shake Shack founder's Union Square Hospitality Group opening 2 restaurants in Boston

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A NYC-based restaurant group that has a well-known name behind it is bringing a couple of dining spots to the Boston waterfront.

According to an article in The Boston Globe, Danny Meyer's Union Square Hospitality Group is planning to open two restaurants to the city's Seaport District, with both opening at the upcoming Commonwealth Pier mixed-use development at 200 Seaport Boulevard. The article mentions that the two dining spots will be locations of existing brands from the group, though specific details have not been given as of yet (one will apparently be casual while the other will be a bit more "elevated"); if all goes as planned, both places will open sometime in 2025.

The Union Square Hospitality Group includes such restaurants as Union Square Cafe, Gramercy Tavern, Blue Smoke, and The Modern, while Meyer is also behind the rapidly-growing Shake Shack chain. Its website can be found at https://www.ushg.com/

