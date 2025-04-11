Shake Shack looking to open new location on the South Shore

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Last month, it was reported that a chain of restaurants could be expanding to a space just off Route 3 on the South Shore, and now we have learned that another chain may be expanding there as well.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

According to an article from the Patriot Ledger, Shake Shack is looking to open a new location in Braintree, moving into the site on Union Street that had once been home to a Motel 6. These plans appear to be in their early stages, but if it happens, the dining spot could be joining an outlet of Cava at the site as well, though plans for that restaurant are also in their early stages as well.

Currently, the only other South Shore location of Shake Shack is at the Derby Street Shoppes in Hingham (this outlet is also just off Route 3).

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The address for the proposed location of Shake Shack in Braintree is 125 Union Street, Braintree, MA, 02184. The website for the chain is at https://shakeshack.com/