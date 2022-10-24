Shake Shack Opening New Location in Greater Boston This Month

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

After being in the works for more than a year, a new location of a New York-based group of burger and shake spots is getting ready to open.

According to a press release, Shake Shack opens at the Derby Street Shops in Hingham on Friday, October 28, with the place including an outdoor patio as well as a walk-up window that can be used to pick up orders via the Shack Shack's app (the app can be used for the new location starting October 31). This is the 12th outlet of the chain in Massachusetts, and its first on the South Shore.

The website for Shake Shack can be found at https://www.shakeshack.com/

