A brand new location of a New York-based group of burger and shake spots has come to the Greater Boston area more than two years after it was first announced.

According to a press release, Shake Shack opens at the Burlington Mall on Tuesday, taking over part of the space where Sears had been. The new location -- which we first talked about here back in July of 2019 -- joins a number of others in the region, including in Boston's Seaport District, Downtown Crossing, and Back Bay, along with outlets in Cambridge's Harvard Square, Chestnut Hill, Dedham, Somerville, Watertown, and Woburn.

The website for Shake Shack can be found at https://www.shakeshack.com/

Shake Shack Plans to Open a New Outlet at the Burlington Mall