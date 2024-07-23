Shaking Crab in Brookline's Coolidge Corner has closed

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

It looks like another location of a group of Cajun seafood restaurants has closed.

According to a source, Shaking Crab in Brookline is no longer in business, with a check on the website for the business seeming to confirm this, as the dining spot--which was located on Harvard Street in Coolidge Corner--is no longer listed within the locations section. The Brookline restaurant, which first opened in 2018, joins another one in Cambridge that is no longer in operation; locations that remain open can be found in downtown Boston, Newton, Quincy, and Foxborough.

The address for the now-closed Shaking Crab in Coolidge Corner was 250 Harvard Street, Brookline, MA, 02446. The address for all locations can be found at https://www.shakingcrab.com/



