Concerts

Shakira, Jason Aldean concerts at Fenway Park abruptly canceled

Thursday's show, part of Shakira's The Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran (Women No Longer Cry) tour, was the opener of the 2025 Fenway Concert Series.

By Asher Klein

From left: Shakira, a stage at Boston's Fenway Park and Jason Aldean.
Superstar singer Shakira's concert at Boston's Fenway Park was canceled Thursday, hours before she was set to go on. Another show scheduled for Friday, featuring country music stars Jason Aldean and Brooks & Dunn, was also canceled.

A statement from Live Nation read: "Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Shakira and Jason Aldean and Brooks & Dunn performances originally scheduled for May 29th and May 30th respectively at Fenway Park have been canceled. Refunds will be available at your point of purchase. We apologize for the inconvenience."

Moe details about the cancellations weren't immediately available, including what the circumstances were that led to the change.

A stage set up at Boston's Fenway Park on Thursday, May 29, 2025, ahead of Shakira's scheduled concert.
A stage set up at Boston's Fenway Park on Thursday, May 29, 2025, ahead of Shakira's scheduled concert.

NBC10 Boston is monitoring for statements from Shakira, Jason Aldean and Brooks & Dunn.

The music superstar tells Access Hollywood on the 2025 Grammy Awards red carpet how she’s preparing for her massive upcoming tour.

