WATCH: Shark Spotted by State Police Helicopter Off Cape Cod

It's shark season on Cape Cod, and even the Massachusetts State Police are getting in on the action.

A police helicopter went out on shark patrol this week, bringing along New England Aquarium scientist John Chisholm, and they spotted a shark about 50 yards from Provincetown's Race Point Beach, officials said.

The animal was near a group of seals tightly gathered near the beach, which Chisholm said is a protection mechanism for when they sense a shark nearby, according to a police post on Facebook.

White sharks have followed seal populations to the Cape in recent years, and shark season stretches from around the start of summer into early October. Beaches regularly close for shark sightings — including this week in Truro.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The warning signs are up, and people know to be aware, thanks to more than a decade of research. Most sharks return to the Cape between August and October. But even though it's still early in the season, the sharks are definitely here. Here's what beachgoers should know.

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy gave an update this week on the shark research the organization is doing.

"We’re getting more into predatory behavior in particular. We want to know how and when they’re feeding on seals. Are there patterns in that? It’s really powerful information for us to have," Megan Winton, staff scientist at the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, said.

Listen to our free podcast, "Shark Tales," which explores the world of sharks in New England with our partners at the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy. It's on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

The agency noted that it "will continue to conduct regular aerial patrols in areas where sharks are known to be active," and used the moment as a chance to warn swimmers to be aware of their surroundings.

"When swimming on Cape Cod avoid areas where seals are present. Don't isolate yourself. Swim, paddle, kayak, and surf in groups. Follow all signage and flag warnings at beaches and instructions of the lifeguards," they said on Facebook.