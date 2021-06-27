Shark Spotted in Chatham

A shark was spotted in Chatham, Massachusetts, Sunday afternoon.
The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy reported the shark sighting off North Beach Island.
The shark was spotted by a pilot about 2:40 p.m.
Shark sightings become more common off Cape Cod from late June through October as part of a seasonal migration.
