Shark Spotted in Chatham

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy confirmed a shark was seen off North Beach Island

By Nathalie Sczublewski

File -- UIG via Getty Images

A shark was spotted in Chatham, Massachusetts, Sunday afternoon. 

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy reported the shark sighting off North Beach Island. 

The shark was spotted by a pilot about 2:40 p.m.

Shark sightings become more common off Cape Cod from late June through October as part of a seasonal migration.

Listen to our free podcast, "Shark Tales," which explores the world of sharks in New England with our partners at the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy. It's on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

