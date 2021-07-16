Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
shark

Shark Spotted Off Cape Cod

The shark, named James, was located off North Beach Island around 2 p.m., Sharktivity said

A great white shark swimming
Getty Images, File

A white shark was spotted off of Chatham on Friday afternoon, according to Sharktivity.

The shark, named James, was located off North Beach Island just after 2 p.m., the shark-tracking app said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

No beaches have been closed at this time.

Listen to our free podcast, "Shark Tales," which explores the world of sharks in New England with our partners at the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy. It's on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

James was originally tagged in 2014 and has returned to the Cape every year since. In fact, the shark was seen off North Beach Island just last month.

More Shark Coverage:

sharks Jul 14

Searching for Sharks: Maine More Than Doubles Its Tracking Buoys

Shark Tales Jul 13

The Megalodon: The Extinct Shark That Keeps Making a Comeback

This article tagged under:

sharkMassachusettsCape CodchathamShark Tales
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us