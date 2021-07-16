Shark Spotted Off Cape Cod

A white shark was spotted off of Chatham on Friday afternoon, according to Sharktivity.

The shark, named James, was located off North Beach Island just after 2 p.m., the shark-tracking app said.

No beaches have been closed at this time.

James was originally tagged in 2014 and has returned to the Cape every year since. In fact, the shark was seen off North Beach Island just last month.