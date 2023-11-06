Shawarma King in Brookline has closed after over 30 years in business

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A popular Middle Eastern dining spot in Brookline that has been serving Lebanese fare to customers for a long time has shut down.

According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, Shawarma King on Beacon Street is no longer in business, with a note out front indicating that it closed its doors after business hours on Oct. 28. The restaurant, which first started out on Huntington Avenue in Boston in 1989, offered such items as shawarma, stuffed grape leaves, falafel, hummus, baba ghanouj, tabouli, and more.

The address for the now-closed Shawarma King in Brookline was 1383 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA, 02446.

