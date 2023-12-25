Sheep lead police on chase through streets of Baa-ston

Dogs, cats, and yes, often rats, are often spotted along the streets of Boston.

But it's not everyday you see a pair of sheep running down the sidewalk.

Well, on no other day than Christmas Eve, video showed Boston police wrangling a pair of sheep walking through the streets of South Boston.

It's unclear who the sheep belong to, with Boston police only confirming that they responded to the ordeal.

You can watch the video on this X post.