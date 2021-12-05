Sheep Repeatedly Rammed Volunteer Who Died Following Bolton Farm Incident: Police

A woman who died Saturday after being injured by a comfort animal at a farm in Bolton, Massachusetts, was repeatedly rammed by a sheep, police announced Sunday.

According to Bolton police, a single sheep charged at the farm volunteer and repeatedly rammed her while she was working alone in a pen at Cultivate Care Farms.

Officials have not identified the 73-year-old woman who died in the tragic incident.

The victim was identified Sunday as Kim Taylor, 73, of Wellesley.

Police said she had extensive injuries and went into cardiac arrest shortly after first responders arrived on scene. She was taken to Marlborough Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

