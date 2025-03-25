New Hampshire

Driver dead, 2 seriously hurt in head-on crash in Shelburne, NH

Route 2 was closed near the Maine border for about five hours, and the incident remained under investigation Tuesday

By Asher Klein

NBC 5 News

A man was killed and two others seriously hurt in a head-on crash in Shelburne, New Hampshire, on Monday, authorities said.

The crash was reported about 5:14 p.m. on Route 2, near the border with Maine, New Hampshire State Police said Tuesday. A Jeep Cherokee and a Honda Accord had collided, injuring both drivers and a passenger.

The driver of the Accord was treated at the scene but died, police said, identifying him as Gorham resident Claude Desilets, 65.

The other driver, and a passenger in their Jeep, were rushed to Androscoggin Valley Hospital with injuries described as serious, according to police.

The road was closed for about five hours, and the incident remained under investigation Tuesday. Police didn't share what they believe led to the crash.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to contact Trooper Brandon Girardi at Brandon.M.Girardi@dos.nh.gov or 603-846-3333.

