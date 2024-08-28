Boston

Shelby Hewitt, woman accused of posing as teenage Boston student, scheduled to appear in court

She is scheduled to appear in Suffolk Superior Court on Wednesday morning for a lobby conference where the parties will talk about a possible plea change

By Mary Markos and Marc Fortier

NBC Universal, Inc.

The 32-year-old woman accused of pretending to be a Boston Public Schools student is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Shelby Hewitt pleaded not guilty to several crimes, including forgery, identity fraud and making false claims to her employer. According to court officials, she is scheduled to appear in Suffolk Superior Court for a lobby conference where the parties will talk about a possible plea change.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Click here to view a timeline of the Shelby Hewitt case.

Court documents show that between 2021 and 2023, Hewitt posed as student as young as 13 while working as a social worker for the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

Her lawyer has said his client has a history of mentally illness.

"This is a young lady that has severe mental health challenges and she has been dealing with it on a life-long basis, it is well documented and she is continuing to deal with it," her lawyer, Timothy Flaherty, said following a hearing last year.

"I think the bigger question is how, and what does that say about the safeguards in place," he added. "The why, you know, will be answered, but again, as I mentioned in court, this is a young lady that has severe mental health challenges and she's been dealing with it on a life-long basis, it's well documented and she's continuing to deal with it."

Hewitt was indicted on nine charges in Suffolk Superior Court last year, where new details emerged around how she allegedly pretended to be a traumatized child with significant special educational and emotional needs.

She faces three counts of forgery, two counts of forgery at common law, one count of uttering, one count of identity fraud, one count of larceny over $1,200 and one count of making false claims to her employer. The indictment alleges that between Dec. 6, 2021 and Feb. 3, 2023, the social worker carried out an elaborate scheme to convince the Boston Public School system and the state that she was a child as young as 13 while working for DCF.

Hewitt bought the domain name @masstate.us and used it to create two fake DCF workers with phony email addresses and phone numbers in December 2021. She then used an alias and the real identity of a child in state custody to enroll herself in the Walden Behavioral Treatment Center for an eating disorder and three different Boston Public Schools, where she received special education services. All while collecting her $54,000 salary from the state.

She was released following her arraignment on $5,000 cash bail and ordered to stay away from the stolen identity victim, any witnesses, any BPS employees, all schools and children under the age of 18. She was also ordered not to engage in the practice of social work.

The deception came to light in June of 2023 when a man came to English High School, claiming he was withdrawing Hewitt, who he said was his daughter, over bullying. The school discovered an error in her paperwork and notified police. Police later searched an apartment in Jamaica Plain and found evidence of forged comments.

More on the Shelby Hewitt case

Massachusetts Dec 12, 2023

Woman accused of posing as Boston student used identity of child in state custody as alias, prosecutors say

Boston Nov 15, 2023

Woman accused of pretending to be Boston student indicted on multiple charges

Boston Jun 27, 2023

Woman faces fraud charges for allegedly faking way into Boston schools

This article tagged under:

Boston
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us