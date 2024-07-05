Cambridge

Shell casings found on several streets near park in Cambridge, police say

Cambridge police say shell casings were found on Dickinson, Harvard and Washington streets on Thursday

By Staff Reports

NBC10 Boston

Shell casings were found on several streets near a park in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on the Fourth of July, according to police.

Officers responded to Harvard Street by Greene-Rose Heritage Park at around 10:05 p.m. for a report of gunshot fired, Cambridge police said.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Police say shell casings were also found near that area, including on Dickinson and Washington streets.

No injuries were reported.

No further information was released.

More Massachusetts news

Sumner Tunnel 10 hours ago

Boston's Sumner Tunnel closed for the next month

Massachusetts 13 hours ago

Kingston church vandalized; Pride, Black Lives Matter flags destroyed

Massachusetts Jul 4

Marblehead fireworks canceled after fire on barge overnight

This article tagged under:

Cambridge
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us