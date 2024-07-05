Shell casings found on several streets near park in Cambridge, police say

Shell casings were found on several streets near a park in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on the Fourth of July, according to police.

Officers responded to Harvard Street by Greene-Rose Heritage Park at around 10:05 p.m. for a report of gunshot fired, Cambridge police said.

Police say shell casings were also found near that area, including on Dickinson and Washington streets.

No injuries were reported.

No further information was released.