Shelter in Place at Manchester, NH School Following Nearby Shooting

Students at Central High School in Manchester, New Hampshire, are sheltering in place on Wednesday afternoon after a shooting incident in a nearby neighborhood.
Manchester police said around 1:45 p.m. that they were on scene of a shooting incident in the area of Amherst Street near Central High School. They said the immediate area of the school is secure, but the school is in shelter-in-place mode.
Police are urging residents to stay away from the area if at all possible.
No further information was immediately available.