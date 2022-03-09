Shelter in Place at Manchester, NH School Following Nearby Shooting

Students at Central High School in Manchester, New Hampshire, are sheltering in place on Wednesday afternoon after a shooting incident in a nearby neighborhood.

Manchester police said around 1:45 p.m. that they were on scene of a shooting incident in the area of Amherst Street near Central High School. They said the immediate area of the school is secure, but the school is in shelter-in-place mode.

Police are on scene of a shooting incident in the area of Amherst St near Central High School. The immediate area of Central High School is secure. The school is in a shelter in place. Please stay out of the area. We will update as appropriate. pic.twitter.com/VJqZmm8jt2 — Manchester NH Police (@mht_nh_police) March 9, 2022

Police are urging residents to stay away from the area if at all possible.

No further information was immediately available.