New Hampshire

Shelter in Place at Manchester, NH School Following Nearby Shooting

The immediate area of the school is secure, police said

By Marc Fortier

Students at Central High School in Manchester, New Hampshire, are sheltering in place on Wednesday afternoon after a shooting incident in a nearby neighborhood.

Manchester police said around 1:45 p.m. that they were on scene of a shooting incident in the area of Amherst Street near Central High School. They said the immediate area of the school is secure, but the school is in shelter-in-place mode.

Police are urging residents to stay away from the area if at all possible.

No further information was immediately available.

