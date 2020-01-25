Police: Shots Fired at SWAT Team Near Hingham Shipyard, Residents Evacuated

Police in Hingham are negotiating with a person who shot at SWAT team members. That person is barricaded inside a home at 111 Fitzroy Drive, officers said.

Hingham Police issued a shelter in place for residents surrounding the Hingham Shipyard around 9 a.m.

Immediate residents have been evacuated, police said. There have not been any injuries. Crisis negotiators from Quincy police were sent to assist SWAT, police said.

"This is a very active scene and we are working to negotiate with subject who is alone in house," police said.

1/2 We have a barricaded subject inside home on HMS Fitzroy Dr. with a gun who fired shots at the SWAT team. No injuries. Immediate residents have already been evacuated. Reverse 9-1-1 telling others in general area to shelter in place away from windows... — Hingham Police (@HinghamPolice) January 25, 2020

2/2 This is a very active scene and we are working to negotiate with subject who is alone in house. Shipyard Drive is closed to thru traffic. All official info will come from this account. Meida should stage in CVS far lot on Lincoln St. . — Hingham Police (@HinghamPolice) January 25, 2020

In the advisory, police urged residents near Whitaker Lane, Amesbury Drive, Fogg Way, Bickerton Way, Shipyard Drive and USS Stayner Drive to stay indoors. Shipyard Drive is closed to through traffic.

"Stay away from all windows until further notice," a voice message from police said.

This story will be updated.