Police: Shots Fired at SWAT Team Near Hingham Shipyard, Residents Evacuated

Police in Hingham are negotiating with a person who shot at SWAT team members. That person is barricaded inside a home at 111 Fitzroy Drive, officers said.
Hingham Police issued a shelter in place for residents surrounding the Hingham Shipyard around 9 a.m.
Immediate residents have been evacuated, police said. There have not been any injuries. Crisis negotiators from Quincy police were sent to assist SWAT, police said.
"This is a very active scene and we are working to negotiate with subject who is alone in house," police said.
In the advisory, police urged residents near Whitaker Lane, Amesbury Drive, Fogg Way, Bickerton Way, Shipyard Drive and USS Stayner Drive to stay indoors. Shipyard Drive is closed to through traffic.
"Stay away from all windows until further notice," a voice message from police said.
This story will be updated.