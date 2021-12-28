Boyfriend of Woburn Woman Found Dead in Saugus Marsh Due Back in Court Next Week

A man is due in court next week for a hearing on his arrest in the investigation into the death of his girlfriend, who was found dead in a marsh in Saugus, Massachusetts, this month.

Bruce Maiben, 44, has been held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing. Initially scheduled for Tuesday, it was moved back to Jan. 4.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

He was charged with larceny over $1,200, tampering with evidence and obstruction of justice in the investigation of the death of 40-year-old Sherell Pringle, the Woburn woman who was missing for two days before her body was found.

At that hearing last week, a plea of not guilty was entered on Maiben's behalf. Cries of "Murderer!" broke out in the in Lynn District Court room from the several dozen family and friends of Pringle's in attendance -- though Maiben has not been charged with killing her.

The boyfriend of a woman whose body was found after she was reported missing is facing charges including tampering with evidence and obstruction.

His attorney, John Morris, said outside of court Thursday that the man did not kill Pringle.

"The government doesn't have much to go on," Morris said, adding, "I've seen no evidence that supports the allegations they put forth here."

Pringle's body was discovered by family and friends on Tuesday in the Rumney Marsh Reservation off of Route 107 in Saugus. The Essex County District Attorney's office has called Pringle's death suspicious and suspects foul play.

Pringle was originally reported missing on Sunday to police in Lynn by her family after she didn't return home from a date Saturday night.

Family and friends of Pringle say they used technology to find out where her phone was -- a catch basin on the side of the road -- and backtracked from there. Then they saw a purse by the road.

"What hurts the most is, I told these cops from the jump to locate Bruce Maiben.," said Pringle's son, Jahmani Larionne. "I told them Day 1, you need to located Bruce Maiben. He lives in Lynn. You need to ping his phone and find him."

Sherell Pringle, 40, was found dead along Route 107 in Saugus Tuesday. It was her family that found her body, and they say investigators didn't do enough after she disappeared.