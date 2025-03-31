Sheriff's deputies shoot and kill man accused of domestic assault in Maine

Sheriff's deputies shot and killed a man Saturday while responding to a domestic assault call in Hartford, Maine.

The Oxford County Sheriff's Office said they received a 911 call at 4:43 p.m. from an 80-year-old man reporting a domestic assault at an address on Tucker Road by his stepson, 51-year-old Eric Newell.

Deputies from the Oxford County Sheriff's Office and the Androscoggin Sheriff's Office responded. Deputies attempted to de-escalate the situation with Newell, but were unsuccessful, the Oxford County Sheriff's Office said.

Newell exited the home and advanced toward deputies armed with a knife and failed to comply with commands from the deputies, the sheriff's office said. At that point, two Oxford County sheriff's deputies shot Newell, who died of his injuries.

Both sheriff's deputies -- Reece Rodrique and Derek MacDonald -- have been placed on administrative leave, as is standard protocol. The Maine Attorney General's Office will be investigating their use of deadly force.

No further details about the incident were released.