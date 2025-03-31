Maine

Sheriff's deputies shoot and kill man accused of domestic assault in Maine

Eric Newell, 51, was shot by two deputies after he advanced on them with a knife and failed to comply with their commands

By Marc Fortier

Yellow police tape says “police line do not cross” is set against blurry background.

Sheriff's deputies shot and killed a man Saturday while responding to a domestic assault call in Hartford, Maine.

The Oxford County Sheriff's Office said they received a 911 call at 4:43 p.m. from an 80-year-old man reporting a domestic assault at an address on Tucker Road by his stepson, 51-year-old Eric Newell.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Deputies from the Oxford County Sheriff's Office and the Androscoggin Sheriff's Office responded. Deputies attempted to de-escalate the situation with Newell, but were unsuccessful, the Oxford County Sheriff's Office said.

Newell exited the home and advanced toward deputies armed with a knife and failed to comply with commands from the deputies, the sheriff's office said. At that point, two Oxford County sheriff's deputies shot Newell, who died of his injuries.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Both sheriff's deputies -- Reece Rodrique and Derek MacDonald -- have been placed on administrative leave, as is standard protocol. The Maine Attorney General's Office will be investigating their use of deadly force.

No further details about the incident were released.

More Maine stories

Maine Mar 28

Maine school officials won't comply with Trump administration agreement to bar transgender athletes

Maine Mar 27

Secretary of state who publicly sparred with Trump running for Maine governor

Maine Mar 26

Maine man charged with murder in girlfriend's shooting death

This article tagged under:

Maine
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us