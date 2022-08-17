Local

Maine

Sheriff's Deputy Accused of Assaulting His Wife at Maine Home

Maine State Police arrested Kennebec County sheriff's deputy Daniel Ross, 29, while he was on duty Monday night

By Staff and wire reports

A Kennebec County sheriff’s deputy accused of assaulting his wife is facing a number of charges, Maine State Police said Wednesday.

Daniel Ross was taken into custody after a report was made to police about ongoing domestic violence at the couple's home in West Gardiner. The Kennebec County Sheriff's Office contacted state police after speaking with Ross's wife. After conducting their own investigation, state troopers arrested Ross while he was on duty Monday night.

The 29-year-old deputy did not enter a plea in his initial court appearance on Wednesday. Ross is charged with domestic violence assault, aggravated assault, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, terrorizing with a dangerous weapon, and unlawful sexual contact.

Bail was set at $100,000 and he remained jailed at the Somerset County Jail Wednesday afternoon. It was unclear if he had an attorney.

Ross, who started working at the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office in March 21, is on paid administrative leave, state police said.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.

