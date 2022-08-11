‘She's Not Resting': Harmony Montgomery's Mother Begs for Information to Bring Her Home

The day authorities announced they believe her daughter was murdered in 2019, Harmony Montgomery's mother begged anyone with information to come forward so they can bring her home.

Harmony was 5 years old when she was last seen in 2019.

"It's hard this is not what I thought happened to her or what I hope would happened to her," Crystal Corey told NBC10 Boston's Michael Rosenfield on Thursday.

Sorey did not have custody of her daughter in 2019. Harmony was last known to be living with her father, Adam Montgomery, in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Sorey spoke publicly Thursday after authorities announced their search for the girl, which started in late 2021, has turned into a murder investigation. Harmony's remains have not been found, but investigators from the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office and Manchester Police Department said they have biological evidence that leads them to believe she was killed in Manchester in 2019.

"Such a sweet little girl no child deserves this she was so innocent," Sorey said.

The grieving mother said she thinks someone out there has information about what happened to her daughter and begged them to come forward.

"If they have kids themselves or any conscience like you know a conscience, you know you would tell us where her remains are so we can bring her home. And she can lay to rest. She's not at rest right now. You know she might be passed away but she's not resting, you know, until she's home," she said.

Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg said they will not stop seeking justice for Harmony.

"If you are that person pay attention I implore you to do so now and come forward im not saying to do it for me or the people that have been working this investigation do it for this little girl," he said.

Adam Montgomery is facing a slew of charges, including ones centered around not having Harmony in his custody. He has not been charged in her disappearance or death.

