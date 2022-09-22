Shoebert the Seal's Week on the Lam in Mass. Pond Appears to Be at an End

Authorities on Thursday appeared to be closing in on the seal that's been swimming happily in a Massachusetts pond for about a week.

Wildlife workers with big nets were stationed around Shoe Pond in Beverly, where the grey seal, nicknamed Shoebert, was first spotted last week. An official in a rowboat was seen on the water near the seal.

Shoebert's capture would bring to an end a charming saga that's delighted people in the area. The seal took up residence in the pond next to the Cummings Center office park, which is a few blocks from the ocean.

Such a sweet gray seal. ❤️🦭Hoping it finds its way back out to its natural habitat soon. In the meantime authorities have assured us it is not stressed and had access to plenty of fish. #shoepond #cute #seal pic.twitter.com/Njfy4ggZqM — 🌿 𝕁𝕖𝕒𝕟𝕟𝕚𝕟𝕖 𝔼 ℕ𝕒𝕤𝕙 🌿 (@eibaseballwidow) September 17, 2022

The animal earned the local police department's seal of approval: "Beverly Police Supports Shoebert!!!" they wrote

Police, Beverly Animal Control, NOAA's wildlife division and others had been telling the public that Shoebert appeared happy and healthy. At one point, the seal traveled between the upper and lower parts of the pond on its own.

But by Wednesday, they appeared to be considering intervening.

NOAA officials said they were "consulting with our local stranding network partners ... to consider all options that ensure the continued well being of the seal." And on Thursday morning, Beverly firefighters tweeted that NOAA was "considering plans for possible relocation" to keep the seal — and people gawking at him — safe.

NOAA is looking at the situation with Shoebert and considering plans for possible relocation. Their concerns are for his safety and for the general public. Please keep your distance, 150 feet at least. Seals can be aggressive. — Beverly Fire Dept (@BeverlyFire) September 22, 2022

