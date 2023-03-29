Shojo Opening Second Location in Cambridge's Central Square

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A couple of years ago, it was reported that a restaurant in Boston that features inventive takes on Asian food was planning to expand to Cambridge, and now we have learned that the new location is finally about ready to open.

According to an article from Eater Boston, Shojo is hoping to open its new outlet in Central Square in mid-April, with the Mass. Ave. spot joining the original restaurant on Tyler Street in Chinatown. Once it opens, expect to see modern takes on Southeast Asian dishes (including a handful of new dishes at the Cambridge location) as well as a variety of cocktails.

Brian Moy, who is behind Shojo, also runs Ruckus, a pan-Asian noodle bar in Chinatown, and Nomai, an Asian fusion restaurant in Hingham. (Another location of Shojo can be found at Logan Airport.)

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The address for the upcoming Shojo in Central Square is 425 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge, MA, 02139. The website for Shojo is at https://www.shojoboston.com/

[Earlier Article]

Shojo to Open in Cambridge's Central Square Area