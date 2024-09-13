Shooting at pro-Israel rally in Newton: Man tackles demonstrator and is shot, demonstrator arrested

A man was shot and seriously wounded after tackling someone in a group of pro-Israel demonstrators in Newton, Massachusetts, Thursday evening, authorities said. The alleged shooter is under arrest.

Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan said the shooting happened around 6:40 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Washington Street and Harvard Street.

Ryan said the group of protesters was on one side of the street when a man who was walking by exchanged words with them.

She said after some back-and-forth, that man "came very rapidly across the street and tackled one of the demonstrators."

A scuffle ensued, and Ryan said one of the protesters, identified as 47-year-old Scott Hayes of Framingham, shot the man who had run across the street.

The man who was shot was brought to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Hayes was arrested on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and violation of a constitutional right causing injury, Ryan said. Asked whether Hayes was the protester who had been tackled, the district attorney said she believed so, but the investigation is ongoing.

Hayes will be arraigned Friday at Newton District Court, according to Ryan.

Video apparently showing the incident was circulating on social media, which Ryan said her office was aware of, but didn't comment on.

"All I can say is I hope that whatever unfolded here, that everyone's OK," said witness Sam O'Brien. "It's daunting to see. Honestly, it's really too bad."

Newton police said they would increase patrols at houses of worship in the coming days.

Officials urged the public to be patient as more facts develop during the investigation.

"I have two asks," Mayor Ruthanne Fuller said at a press conference. "First, let the Newton police do their work and get the facts straight. Second, I ask everyone to remain calm."

Fuller asked people who need help to reach out to the Riverside Trauma Center at 781-433-0672.

Anyone who has video, photos or information from the scene is asked to call the Newton Police Department's detective bureau at 617-796-2104. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling 617-796-2121.

It was not immediately clear if Hayes had an attorney who could answer to the allegations against him.