Brockton

2 shot in parking lot by Brockton mall, police say

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was arrested or what condition the people who were wounded were in

By Asher Klein

File photo of a Brockton police cruiser
NBC10 Boston

Two people were injured when a fight led to a shooting at a parking lot near the Westgate Mall in Brockton, Massachusetts, Saturday evening, police said.

The shooting was reported at the parking lot near the Starbucks and Chipotle around 7 p.m., Brockton police said.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

They'd been called for a report of an altercation involving teenagers, and the shooting took place during that fight, according to police

They didn't share more information about the shooting, inlcuding the condition of the people who were wounded or whether anyone had been arrested.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

State and local police, led by the Plymouth District Attorney's Office, were investigating.

More Brockton news

Brockton Mar 18

Brockton man pleads guilty to dragging state trooper during 2023 traffic stop

Brockton Mar 17

Woman escapes car after losing control, hitting building and flipping over in Brockton

This article tagged under:

BrocktonCrime and Courts
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us