2 shot in parking lot by Brockton mall, police say

Two people were injured when a fight led to a shooting at a parking lot near the Westgate Mall in Brockton, Massachusetts, Saturday evening, police said.

The shooting was reported at the parking lot near the Starbucks and Chipotle around 7 p.m., Brockton police said.

They'd been called for a report of an altercation involving teenagers, and the shooting took place during that fight, according to police

They didn't share more information about the shooting, inlcuding the condition of the people who were wounded or whether anyone had been arrested.

State and local police, led by the Plymouth District Attorney's Office, were investigating.