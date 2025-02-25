Crime and Courts

Shooting in Belmont prompts ‘extensive search' after callers report gunshots

Police did not announce any arrests in the shooting

By Matt Fortin

Someone was shot in Belmont, Massachusetts, on Monday night, the town's police force said as they investigate the incident.

Authorities began getting 911 calls shortly after 9 p.m. Monday from people reporting gunshots and a person hit in the Clark Lane area.

When officers got to the scene, the suspected shooter and the victim had both left, according to police. A search got underway with the help of police in neighboring communities, including Watertown, Waltham and Arlington.

Investigators later learned that the person shot had taken themselves to Mount Auburn Hospital in Cambridge.

Police said there is no immediate threat to the community in regards to this shooting incident, which they noted "was not a random act of violence."

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact the town's police.

