Shooting in New Bedford prompts large police presence

A man was shot in New Bedford, Massachusetts, Sunday night, prompting a large police presence, according to WJAR-TV.
The shooting happened just after 5 p.m. in the area of Bolton and Rivet streets — near Ashley Park.
The man was taken to the hospital. His name and condition were not immediately released.
Police were seen going in and out of multiple homes in that area. No further information was made available.
