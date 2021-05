Police are responding to a shooting in Northborough, Massachusetts, on Monday afternoon.

The shooting was reported around 2:20 p.m. on Maynard Street.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police are out investigating a shooting on Maynard Street. Maynard Street at Beechwood Cir is closed at this time. More information to follow. — Northborough Police (@NorthboroughPD) May 10, 2021

Police said the shooting does not appear to be random. The victim was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Maynard Street at Beechwood Circle is closed at this time due to the ongoing investigation.

No further information was immediately available.