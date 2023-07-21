Shooting in Taunton leaves 1 person seriously hurt

A man was apparently shot on Friday morning in Taunton, Massachusetts, and now has potentially life-threatening injuries, according to police in the city.

The Taunton Police Department said that it was called to a Winthrop Street home at around 7:40 a.m. Friday for a report of someone getting shot. When police got there, they found someone in a vehicle — only identified as being male — with an apparent gunshot wound.

First responders gave care to the victim and then took him to a local hospital. He has serious injuries that are potentially life-threatening, police said.

An investigation is being conducted jointly by Taunton police and Massachusetts State Police with the Bristol County District Attorney's Office.

Additional information has not been released.