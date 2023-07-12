Shooting investigation underway in Manchester, NH

Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Wednesday afternoon.
Manchester police said on Twitter shortly before 4 p.m. that they were investigating a shooting in the area of Front Street.
Front Street from Dunbarton Road to the Amoskeag Bridge has been shut down as a result of the investigation. Members of the public are being asked by police to avoid the area.
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.
No further details were immediately released.