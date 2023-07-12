Local

Shooting investigation underway in Manchester, NH

Front Street from Dunbarton Road to the Amoskeag Bridge has been shut down, police said

By Marc Fortier

A police cruiser in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Manchester Police

Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Wednesday afternoon.

Manchester police said on Twitter shortly before 4 p.m. that they were investigating a shooting in the area of Front Street.

Front Street from Dunbarton Road to the Amoskeag Bridge has been shut down as a result of the investigation. Members of the public are being asked by police to avoid the area.

No further details were immediately released.

