Shooting investigation underway in Manchester, NH

Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Wednesday afternoon.

Manchester police said on Twitter shortly before 4 p.m. that they were investigating a shooting in the area of Front Street.

Manchester Police are currently investigating a shooting in the area of Front St.



Front St from Dunbarton Rd to the Amoskeag bridge is closed. We ask that the public stay out of the area as police work. pic.twitter.com/Hu8JnqUR1t — Manchester NH Police (@mht_nh_police) July 12, 2023

Front Street from Dunbarton Road to the Amoskeag Bridge has been shut down as a result of the investigation. Members of the public are being asked by police to avoid the area.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

No further details were immediately released.