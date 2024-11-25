Taunton

Shooting leaves Taunton man with multiple serious gunshot wounds

The man has been stabilized and is getting further treatment at another local hospital, as police investigate the shooting that left him wounded

By Matt Fortin

1801085827
Getty Images

A gunshot victim showed up to a Taunton, Massachusetts, hospital early Monday morning, prompting police in the city to open an investigation into a shooting.

The victim, a 38-year-old man from Taunton, arrived at Morton Hospital seeking treatment for multiple gunshot wounds, police said, adding that they responded to the hospital at around 2:30 a.m. Authorities characterized the man's injuries as serious, but non-life-threatening.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Investigators believe the shooting itself happened on Winthrop Street in the downtown area of the city.

The victim was stabilized and taken to another local hospital for further treatment.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

An investigation is underway by detectives in Taunton. Anyone who has any information has been asked to call detectives at 508-821-1475.

More Taunton stories

Massachusetts Nov 21

Man airlifted after pedestrian crash in Taunton

Taunton Nov 1

2 convicted of murder in deadly 2019 Taunton stabbing, robbery

This article tagged under:

Taunton
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us