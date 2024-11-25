Shooting leaves Taunton man with multiple serious gunshot wounds

A gunshot victim showed up to a Taunton, Massachusetts, hospital early Monday morning, prompting police in the city to open an investigation into a shooting.

The victim, a 38-year-old man from Taunton, arrived at Morton Hospital seeking treatment for multiple gunshot wounds, police said, adding that they responded to the hospital at around 2:30 a.m. Authorities characterized the man's injuries as serious, but non-life-threatening.

Investigators believe the shooting itself happened on Winthrop Street in the downtown area of the city.

The victim was stabilized and taken to another local hospital for further treatment.

An investigation is underway by detectives in Taunton. Anyone who has any information has been asked to call detectives at 508-821-1475.