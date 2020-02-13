Local
shooting investigation

Shooting Near NH College That Injured 3 Took Place at House Party: Attorney

During the incident at a Bridge Street apartment, a gun discharged twice, authorities said

By Staff and wire report

NEC Campus Safety
NECN

A shooting that injured three people near New England College in Henniker, New Hampshire over the weekend took place at a house party and the victims were apparently not specifically targeted, the county attorney said Thursday.

Two women and a man were hospitalized early Sunday morning after the shooting at Bridge Street apartment, which prompted a shelter-in-place order at the college in Henniker. All three were treated and released from a hospital that day.

College students recall chaos after three people were shot in an apartment around 3 a.m. in Henniker, New Hampshire.

During the incident, a gun discharged twice, authorities said.

Merrimack County Attorney Robin Davis said Thursday the party was attended by 60 people, most of whom were interviewed about the incident.

"Those at the party included students of New England College and other individuals from out-of-town and out-of-state who do not attend the college," read a statement from Davis.

"At this point, the focus of the investigation is directed to individuals who are believed to have traveled to Henniker from out-of-town and out-of-state."

Local and state authorities continue to investigate the exact circumstances surrounding the incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact the New Hampshire State Police Tip Line at (603) MCU-TIPS or email at MCU@dos.nh.gov.

NBC10 Boston and Associated Press

