Shooting on Worcester Tech High School Property Leaves Man Wounded Overnight

A 22-year-old man was wounded during a shooting on the property of a Worcester, Massachusetts technical high school, according to police in the city.

The man is expected to recover after the shooting, which happened during the early morning on Friday.

The Worcester Police Department was dispatched to the property of Worcester Technical High School just after 3 a.m. Friday, and when officers arrived, they found the man who had been shot, police said. He was treated and taken to a hospital with injuries that officials said were non-life threatening.

Detectives later arrived to conduct an investigation and process the scene. Authorities said they don't believe that anyone involved in the shooting had any affiliation with the school.

An investigation is ongoing, with authorities urging the public to come forward with information if they have any. People may submit tips to Worcester police by texting 274637 TIPWPD, using the police department's website, or by calling (508) 799-8651.