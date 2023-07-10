Local

Brockton

Shooting outside Brockton courthouse injures at least 1

It wasn't immediately clear exactly how many people were wounded or what prompted the shooting

By Asher Klein

At least one person has been shot outside a courthouse in Brockton, Massachusetts, Monday, police said.

The injuries in the shooting outside Brockton District Court don't appear to be life-threatening, Brockton police said.

They didn't immediately have more information on the incident, including exactly how many people were wounded or what prompted the shooting.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information is available.

