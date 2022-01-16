Shooting Outside Millbury Mall Movie Theater Sends 1 to Hospital

A person was injured in a shooting outside a central Massachusetts mall on Saturday, police said.

Several gunshots were fired outside an entrance to the Shoppes at Blackstone Valley Mall's Cinema de Lux movie theater, according to Millbury police.

A person was hit in the shoulder, but he is expected to survive, police said.

The shooting is under investigation. Police didn't say if anyone was in custody.

Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to contact Millbury police.