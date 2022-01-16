Shooting Outside Millbury Mall Movie Theater Sends 1 to Hospital

A person was injured in a shooting outside a central Massachusetts mall on Saturday, police said.
Several gunshots were fired outside an entrance to the Shoppes at Blackstone Valley Mall's Cinema de Lux movie theater, according to Millbury police.
A person was hit in the shoulder, but he is expected to survive, police said.
The shooting is under investigation. Police didn't say if anyone was in custody.
Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to contact Millbury police.