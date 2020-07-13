Shooting Overnight in Roxbury

A man was reportedly shot early Monday morning in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood.

Boston EMS said the shooting occurred around 4:44 a.m. on Melnea Cass Boulevard. The shooting victim was taken by ambulance to Boston Medical Center.

Boston police said the shooting victim was a male and he was shot in the leg. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Monday's shooting comes after two people were killed in overnight shootings on Sunday in Roxbury and Mattapan.