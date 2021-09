A man is dead after being shot Wednesday in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood.

Police responded to a shooting on Washington Street in Eggleston Square just before 3 p.m.

The man was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police do not believe the shooting to be random.

The investigation is ongoing.