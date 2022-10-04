WATCH LIVE: Update on Teen Shot in Stomach Outside Boston High School

Authorities are expected to give an update on the shooting near Jeremiah E. Burke High School in Dorchester shortly. Watch live here.

Police are responding to a report of a shooting near Jeremiah E. Burke High School in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood.

The shooting occurred on Washington Street in the area of the school, Boston police said.

Sources tell the NBC10 Boston Investigators that a teen was shot in the stomach, and a firearm was recovered. There is no word yet on any arrests.

No further information was immediately available.