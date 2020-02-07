Local
Shooting Reported Near Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston: WATCH LIVE

State police said there is a second active scene at the Brookline/Newton line, but it was not immediately clear if this was related to the shooting

By Marc Fortier

Police are responding to a report of a shooting near Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts, on Friday morning.

Boston EMS confirms that one person was injured in the shooting in the area of 60 Fenwood Avenue and was taken to a local trauma center.

Police said the initial call came in around 9:20 a.m.

Brigham and Women's Hospital said there was an active shooter situation, but the hospital is all clear at this time.

Photos from the scene showed a section of the street outside the hospital cordoned off with yellow police tape.

Massachusetts State Police said there is an active law enforcement incident ongoing at the Brookline/Newton line at Hammond Street and Route 9. But they did not immediately say whether this is related to the shooting. State police said there is no current threat to the public. There are road closures in the area, however.

Photos from that scene showed a vehicle with severe front end damage surrounded by police tape.

No further information was immediately available.

