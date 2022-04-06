Local

Somerville

Shooting Sends Bullets Flying Into Somerville Apartments

No one was hurt, but police said the bullets just missed a person who was sitting in their living room at the time

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC10 Boston

A suspect opened fire at a group of people in Somerville, Massachusetts, Tuesday night, and stray bullets were found inside two nearby apartments, just missing a person sitting in a living room.

Somerville police said a red or maroon Subaru turned onto Memorial Road from Temple Street and fired at a group of people standing at 10a Memorial Road.

No one was hurt, but police said the bullets just missed a person who was sitting in their living room at the time.

The case is under investigation. No other details were immediately available.

