Hyde Park

Suspect Sought Following Shooting in Hyde Park; 1 Injured

By Jake Levin

Police are searching for a shooting suspect following an early morning shooting incident in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood.

Around 2:10 a.m., an adult male was shot near the corner of Wood Avenue and Frazer Street, police said.

The victim was subsequently transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. It is unclear where or how many times he was shot.

The shooting occurred in an area near several schools, including Match Charter School and Boston Preparatory Charter School.

