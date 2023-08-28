dorchester

Shooting suspects due in court after gunfire leaves 8 wounded near Caribbean Festival

The suspects are due in court for arraignments on Monday, when new details could be revealed by prosecutors

By Oscar Margain

New details could come to light on Monday about the shocking act of violence Saturday morning in Dorchester, when a shooting left eight people hurt near the Caribbean Festival parade route.

Four people have been taken into custody.

Gunfire broke out before 8 a.m. Saturday, after police said that two groups of people got into an argument on Talbot Avenue, while the J'ouvert Parade was taking place nearby.

The Boston Police Department was present at the parade and immediately attended to the people hurt, applying tourniquets to some of them until EMS arrived.

Authorities said the events will continue to take place as scheduled.

During their investigation, police arrested Gerald Vick and Dwayne Francis, both 30 years old and from Dorchester, on gun charges. Authorities also arrested 21-year-old Sebastian Fernandez, who had a gunshot wound to the leg, and a 17-year-old who was allegedly found to be carrying a pistol with a glock switch.

The Boston Caribbean Festival was celebrating its 50th anniversary when the shooting happened; similar violent incidents have coincidentally taken place during the festival on past years, but officials said Saturday's gunfire didn't have anything to do with the event itself.

Officers responded to the area of Blue Hill Avenue and Talbot Avenue at around 7:44 a.m.

“Anytime you have large numbers of people coming together, and I don’t care what event it is, there always collateral events that happen in general," BPD Commissioner Michael Cox said. "Our job is to be there to make sure that they don’t and some ways and more importantly is that they discourage people from acting in a way that’s inappropriate.”

All of those who were shot are expected to be okay.

Police haven't yet said what sparked the initial confrontation. The suspects are due in court for arraignments on Monday, when new details could be revealed by prosecutors.

