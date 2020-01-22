Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
shooting

Shooting Under Investigation After 18-Year-Old Shot in Randolph

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston

An 18-year-old man was shot last Tuesday night in Randolph, Massachusetts, police said.

Authorities said they received a report of multiple gunshot wounds at about 11:20 p.m. in the area of West and Old West streets. A 911 caller told police a man in a nearby apartment had suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim, who was only identified as a Hyde Park man, was rushed to a Boston hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Curry College 10 mins ago

Blind Student Says Curry College Separated Her From Service Dog

Jeffrey Epstein 14 mins ago

Brown University Fundraiser With Ties to Epstein Resigns

During the investigation, police discovered a car with multiple gunshots on its side near the scene. Blood was found on the passenger’s side of the car, authorities said.

A Quincy Police Department K-9 assisted at the scene, but authorities were unable to locate a gun.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to contact the Randolph Police Department at 781-963-1212.

This article tagged under:

shootingMassachusettsInvestigationRandolph
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us