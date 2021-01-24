Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Worcester shooting

Shooting Under Investigation in Worcester, Officials Say

A 22-year-old male victim was rushed to the hospital early Sunday, authorities said

By Jake Levin

worcester police department cruiser generic
NBC10 Boston

Officials said they are investigating a shooting early Sunday morning in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Worcester Police were called to the area of 93 Austin St. around 4:37 a.m. Sunday, where officials said they discovered a 22-year-old male gunshot victim.

Authorities said the victim was rushed to a local hospital. No word has been given on his condition.

Detectives were called to the scene, authorities said, along with the Crime Scene Unit.

More local coverage

WWII Veteran Parade 1 hour ago

WWII Vet Honored With Parade in Boston

Freezing Fires 3 hours ago

Firefighters Battle 2 Blazes South of Boston in Frigid Temperatures

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at (508) 799-8651. The investigation continues, officials said.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Worcester shooting
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us