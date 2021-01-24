Shooting Under Investigation in Worcester, Officials Say

Officials said they are investigating a shooting early Sunday morning in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Worcester Police were called to the area of 93 Austin St. around 4:37 a.m. Sunday, where officials said they discovered a 22-year-old male gunshot victim.

Authorities said the victim was rushed to a local hospital. No word has been given on his condition.

Detectives were called to the scene, authorities said, along with the Crime Scene Unit.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at (508) 799-8651. The investigation continues, officials said.