An unknown shooter fired at least 20 rounds outside a sports bar in Woburn Saturday night, hitting one victim, according to police.

The incident ocurred a little before 9:30 p.m. outside the Jake n Joes Sports Grille near 230 Mishawum Rd., Woburn police said.

The shooter remains at large, according to police.

Shooting in Woburn. At least 20 shots fired. Suspect remains at large. One male victim rushed to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time. @WoburnPolice tell me the shooting happened outside the restaurant. @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/Z7gaFv8Hwd — Malcolm Johnson NBC10 Boston (@MalNBCBoston) December 13, 2020

EMTs on the scene appeared to rush a male victim to a nearby hospital around 10:30 p.m. Their status is currently unclear.

The investigation is active and ongoing.