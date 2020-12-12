2 Suspects in Custody After Fatal Shooting Outside Woburn Sports Bar

Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred Saturday night outside a popular sports bar in Woburn, Massachusetts, officials announced Sunday afternoon.

Pauliasky Jean Francois, 34, and Eric Mills, 29, are facing multiple charges in the shooting death of Lloyd Borgella, 26, in the Jake n Joe's Sports Grille parking lot, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Woburn Chief of Police Robert Rufo said.

Jean Francois, of Plymouth, and Mills, of Hyde Park, are being charged with murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, assault and battery by means with a dangerous weapon and assault with a dangerous weapon, the district attorney said.

Authorities allege Jean Francois and Mills shot Borgella multiple times after he ate inside the restaurant.

Woburn police responded to multiple 911 calls shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday for a reported shooting in the sports bar's busy parking lot, located at 230 Mishawum Road.

One person has died after more than 20 shots were fired outside of a Jake n Joes sports bar in Woburn, Mass. on Saturday night, officials say.

Upon arrival, officers found Borgella, of Roslindale, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Borgella was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead, Ryan said.

It was determined at the scene where Borgella was shot, Ryan said, that at least 10 shots had been fired. An autopsy performed Sunday on Borgella determined he died of multiple gunshot wounds.

A firearm has yet to be recovered, according to the DA.

As aid was being rendered to Borgella, investigators learned from witnesses that at least two men in a car had fled the scene, Ryan said. Investigators allege it was Jean Francois and Mills in the car, that went on to crash in the area of New Boston Street, about an eighth of a mile away from Jake n Joe's.

Ryan says the suspects subsequently escaped from the vehicle on foot before they were located and arrested by Woburn officers a short time later close to the intersection of Interstate 95, about a half mile from where they had crashed.

Ryan said there is no indication of any connection between Jake n Joe's and the suspects and/or victim. She said Borgella had dined at the restaurant with someone just prior to the incident in the parking lot. Ryan said Jean Francois and Mills were in the parking lot waiting for Borgella to come outside.

"This is obviously the kind of thing that is terrifying," Ryan said as she discussed how many people were around when the shooting took place.

At least 20 shots were fired and one victim was struck, according to Woburn police.

The Woburn police chief stressed Sunday that there is no danger whatsoever to the community, that the shooting was not random.

Officials said this is the City of Woburn's first homicide in approximately 10 years.

This is an open and active investigation being conducted by the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, Massachusetts State Police detectives and the Woburn Police Department.

Both defendants are expected to be arraigned in Woburn District Court on Monday. It's unclear if they have attorneys who can comment on their behalf.