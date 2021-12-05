Local

Shoplifter Stabs Liquor Store Clerk With Screwdriver: Boston Police

The clerk was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A clerk at a Boston liquor store was stabbed Sunday evening by a shoplifter, police said.

Boston police received a call around 6:40 p.m. for a stabbing at Savin Hill Wine and Spirits, located at 1051 Dorchester Avenue.

According to police, a shoplifter was in the process of stealing a bottle of alcohol when they were approached by the store clerk. The suspect then stabbed the clerk with a screwdriver, police said.

No arrest has been made, and police did not immediately release any other suspect information.

No arrest has been made, and police did not immediately release any other suspect information.

The liquor store has not released surveillance footage.

An investigation is ongoing.

