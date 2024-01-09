Shotgun shells found in Mass. prep school dormitory, prompting police search

Two 20-gauge shotgun shells were found in a dormitory at a Massachusetts prep school this week, prompting a police search of campus.

The shotgun shells were found in a trash barrel at a residence hall at St. Mark's School in Southborough on Monday, a school spokesman said in an email. Following the discovery, an organized search of the dormitory was completed, and no additional items connected to the shells were found.

On Tuesday morning, the school said Southborough police recommended a K-9 search of campus to check for any items related to the ammunition. After the search had already been announced to the school community, a student came forward to report that the shells belonged to him.

The school went ahead with the search as planned on the advice of Southborough and state police, and no weapons or other items related to the shells were found.

Southborough and state police did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the incident.