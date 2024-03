Shots were fired at a home in Brockton, Massachusetts, overnight, and an investigation is underway.

Brockton police confirm they received a call around 3:34 a.m. for an incident on Hammond Street.

No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made, police say.

Further details were not immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.